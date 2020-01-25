The Minnesota Farm Bureau’s sesquicentennial farm program will honor Minnesota families who have owned their farms for at least 150 years.

Since the sesquicentennial farm program began in 2008, more than 371 farms have been recognized.

The farm program recognizes family farms according to the following qualifications:

• The farm must be at least 150 years old this year (2020) according to the abstract of title, land patent, original deed, county land records, court file in registration proceedings or other authentic land records. Please do not send originals or copies of records.

• Your family must have owned the farm for 150 years or more. “Family” is defined as parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, first cousins and direct in-laws (father, mother, brother, sister, daughter, son-in-law).

• Continuous residence on the farm is not required, but ownership must be continuous.

• The farm should consist of 50 or more acres and currently be involved in agricultural production.

A commemorative certificate signed by Kevin Paap, Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation president, Thom Petersen, Minnesota Department of Agriculture commissioner and Gov. Tim Walz will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying the sesquicentennial farm recognition.

Applications are available by writing Sesquicentennial Farms, Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, P.O. Box 64370, St. Paul, MN, 55164, e-mailing info@ fbmn.org or calling (651) 768-2100. Applications are also available online.

The deadline for application is March 2.

Previously recognized families should not reapply.

Century farms are not automatically recognized as sesquicentennial farms.

Families must apply to receive sesquicentennial farm recognition. County Farm Bureaus are encouraged to work with county agriculture societies and county fair boards on local recognition of recipients. Recipients will be announced at the beginning of April.

To see a list of previously recognized sesquicentennial farms in Minnesota, visit fbmn.org.