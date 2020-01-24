The Wabasso/Red Rock Central wrestlers used a pair of late falls to top LCWM 39-27 Jan. 16 in triangular wrestling action.

The Bobcats were tied 27-27 with two matches to go when Derek Werner (220) and Cory Anderson (Hwt.) put things away with back-to-back falls.

Earlier, Zack Zimmerman picked up a first period fall at 120, Mason Irlbeck needed just 48 seconds to win by fall at 145, Josh Hesse earned a second period fall at 152 and Lance Wagner won by fall at 182.

Hayden Determan earned a key 5-2 decision at 160. Chase Irlbeck fell 7-1 at 138.

The Bobcats also took down LeSueur/Henderson 42-25. The Bobcats were down 25-0 but would win the final seven matches (there was a double forfeit at 195) to pull out the victory.

Mason Irlbeck started the rally with a first period fall at 145. Hesse, Determan and Tyler Bliss answered with first period falls at 152, 160 and 170. Wagner and Werner won by forfeit at 220 and Anderson recorded a 24 second fall at heavyweight.

The Bobcats have now rattled off five straight dual meet victories to improve to 11-6 overall heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

