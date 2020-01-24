Residents of a nursing home were moved to a chapel.

A fire burned through the roof of a Fargo nursing home on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of about 115 residents, authorities said. No injures were reported.

Some residents of a south side Fargo nursing home were moved to an adjoining chapel Thursday afternoon while fire crews battled a blaze that started in the attic area. Elim Campus Pastor David Juve told KFGO radio that state officials will coordinate the eventual move of the displaced residents to temporary facilities.

The fire at the Elim Rehab and Care Center was called in about 3:15 p.m.. Witnesses say flames were shooting from the roof and smoke could be seen from several blocks away.

Authorities say natural gas fed the flames until the gas was shut off. Fargo Fire Chief Steve Dirksen credited a sprinkler system and fire doors for helping to contain the fire.

The investigation into the fire could take some time, Dirksen said.



