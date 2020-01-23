In a battle of two of the area’s top teams the state-ranked Springfield Tigers held off visiting Redwood Valley 89-82 Jan. 21 in a non-conference showdown.

The Tigers (14-1) – ranked sixth in the latest Class A poll – led 46-44 at the break and would outscore the Cards 43-38 in the second half to escape with the victory.

With the win, the Tigers have now rattled off 13 straight since their only loss to New Ulm Cathedral (71-68) in the second game of the season.

The Cardinals (10-4), meanwhile, lost their first game in seven tries and continue to test themselves heading closer to the postseason.

Both teams shot the ball well, with the Cardinals finishing 29-of-54 (54 percent) including 7-of-17 from long range. The Tigers shot 29-of-60 (48 percent) and were 8-of-22 from distance.

Both teams missed 10 free throw attempts with the Cards going 17-of-27 and the Tigers 23-of-33.

The Cards finished with six more turnovers (23-17) but outrebounded the Tigers 34-30 and had eight more assists (18-10).

Bryant Haas did his part for the Cards, finishing an impressive 8-for-9 from the floor and 8-for-8 from the charity stripe on the way to a team-high 24 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.

Alex Lang knocked down a trio of three pointers to finish with 20 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Carson Woodford added 11 points and eight rebounds, Zack Paulsen-Reck had 10 points, four rebounds and two assists and Carter Guetter added 10 points, three rebounds and two assists. Connor Josephson finished with five points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals, Drew Lundeen had one point and one assist and Carter Johnson had one point, four rebounds and four steals.

The Cardinals travel to JCC for a key Big South match-up Jan. 23.