The public is invited to explore Fort Ridgely State Park during a snowshoe hike scheduled for Jan. 25 (Saturday) at 10 a.m.

Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka will lead a fun and informative tour of the park’s landscape. Those planning to attend will spend about an hour and half snowshoeing on the park’s trails where the naturalist will talk about the history of Fort Ridgely State Park and some of the more unusual characteristics of this place. If there isn’t enough snow this will become a hike.

Meet at the park’s chalet parking lot. Snowshoeing is probably the most accessible and easiest of all winter sports. Basically if you can walk, you can snowshoe. People have been using some form of snowshoes or skis to move across a snow-covered landscape for at least 6,000 years.

Fort Ridgely State Park is located off of State Highway 4, six miles south of Fairfax or 12 miles north of Sleepy Eye, then follow the signs to the park.

For more information on Fort Ridgely State Park, visit mndnr.gov.

- Photo courtesy of the DNR Web site