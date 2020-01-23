Although voters soundly rejected a proposal in 2017 for a facility at the high school, UMN Crookston ending its football program has school district leaders back at the table in search of a long-term solution.

Could the Crookston School District and City of Crookston potentially work together to construct a football and track and field facility for the Pirates immediately north of the high school?

At a school district Long Range Planning Committee meeting Wednesday evening, Superintendent Jeremy Olson was advised to touch base with the city – Finance Director/Interim City Administrator Angel Weasner specifically – to see if the two entities might be able to work together to make that vision a reality.

Even though district voters in the spring of 2017 soundly rejected a ballot question seeking their blessing for the district to issue bonds that would finance the construction of a football and track and field facility at CHS – the final tally was 1,750 votes against to 255 for – the long-term facilities landscape dramatically changed in late 2019 when the University of Minnesota Crookston announced it was immediately ending its Golden Eagles football program. The Golden Eagles and Pirate football for years have shared the Ed Widseth Field complex on the UMN Crookston campus, and even though UMN Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause said in making the announcement that the Pirates were welcome to continue to play football there, Olson told the planning committee that Holz-Clause in further conversations with him has indicated that, assuming the district would need a lease agreement to use the field, the maximum length the university would be willing to go with is five years. Olson also noted that Holz-Clause indicated the university is not interested in selling the Ed Widseth Field property.

So does that mean that after five years the school district would no longer be able to play football at Ed Widseth Field? Followed up with by the Times on Thursday, Olson was deliberate in choosing his words because, he stressed, Holz-Clause has not told him directly that Ed Widseth Field will no longer be an option for Pirate football beyond the next five years. But, Olson added, that’s the sense he’s getting.

“I don’t know if (going beyond five years) is going to be an option for us,” he said. “Wrapping my head around this at this moment, my feeling is that a lease is a Band-Aid to get us to having a district facility. I don’t think there’s a long-term solution at UMC for us, from what I’m getting.

“Mary has been an awesome partner and UMC as a whole has been awesome, too,” Olson continued. “But with them no longer having football, I don’t think we can really expect something from them beyond five years. That being said, I stress that I have not been told that. There’s no line in the sand. This is just my impression today.”

Options

With the 2017 defeat at the ballot box in the back of his mind, but also concerned about putting forth another ballot initiative so soon after district voters in November 2019 enthusiastically voted in favor of two ballot questions that extended an operating levy and green-lighted the construction of a new bus garage/transportation facility, committee member and school board member Frank Fee was the first to suggest Wednesday that Olson engage Weasner in a discussion about partnership possibilities.

Reached by the Times Thursday, Weasner said she’s open to hearing what Olson has to say, and looking into any potential opportunities for collaboration.

“The City will be open to exploring all options to aid in the process and do what is best for the community,” she stated via email. “As we have worked together in the past, I hope we will be able to assist again if that is the best option.”

For the school district, the concern extends beyond football. The Pirate track and field program, the biggest Pirate athletic program when both the boys’ and girls’ rosters are factored in, hasn’t been able to host a home meet for several years. The Minnesota State High School League a few years ago inspected the track at Ed Widseth Field and deemed its condition not fit/safe for high school competition, so Pirate “home” meets in years since have been held in East Grand Forks. With UMN Crookston not having a track and field program, interest on the university’s part in sharing in the expense of repairing the track or putting in a new one has been essentially non-existent, and the school district hasn’t been willing to invest in a new track on property it doesn’t own. (Olson said Wednesday he doesn’t think a school district constructing any type of new facility on someone else’s property is even allowed by statute.)

“I think we need to look for something ourselves on our own property and not relying on someone else,” Fee said, adding that he’s had some casual conversations with some city council members. “There could be some possibilities with the city; there might be a way to work with them, for them to help us in this direction.

“I’ve mentioned it before and it’s true: It’s embarrassing to have a school our size and have no track facility,” he continued. “It’s our biggest sport, numbers-wise, and our meets are in East Grand Forks. That’s just not right.”

There’s a history of facilities-related partnerships between the two entities. Several years ago, the city took the financing lead on the project that resulted in the tennis court complex at CHS, and the school district over a period of years paid the city back. The city and school district have always had agreements in place regarding the district’s use of, first, the city-owned Civic and Sports arenas and, since 2010, Crookston Sports Center. Most recent, in 2019, the school district and city were able to hash out an agreement that had the district transfer ownership of the Crookston Community Pool to the city.

School district’s finances

If there’s a downside to all of that facilities-related collaboration, school district Business Manager Laura Lyczewski said, it’s that it eats up almost all of the district’s annual allocation of lease-levy dollars from the state. When the university and school district shared Ed Widseth Field, in addition to each entity kicking in dollars for various repairs or improvements, the district paid anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 a year as part of its lease. While it’s unknown if the annual cost would go up in a potential new lease agreement that has only Pirate football using the facility, Olson and Lyczewski estimate that, going forward in the current lease-levy scenario, the district would have around $7,000 to $10,000 available to spend per year. That’s not much.

Olson said the district has other facilities-related funding streams allocated from the state, but most of them are earmarked for projects at existing facilities on district property, things like fixing a roof. Other than going back to district voters, the superintendent said “unassigned dollars” in the district’s budget would be the only source of money that would be available to put toward a new football and track and field complex at CHS.

“Unassigned dollars” is sort of the new-age term for a school district’s undesignated/unreserved fund balance. As of the district’s most recent audit in June of 2019, its unassigned funds totaled $2,350,388. That figure amounts to a fund balance percentage compared to expenditures of 15.4%. Crookston School Board policy dictates a minimum unassigned fund balance of 12% compared to expenditures, which would amount to $1,828,147. (All figures were provided to the Times by Olson on Thursday.)

The plan put before district voters and subsequently shot down in 2017 involved the construction of a football field and track and field facility on the current practice fields north of CHS. That plan, and likely any updated project, would include field turf and not natural grass. As far as scope, Fee said it would probably be similar in scope to the Ed Widseth Field facility. The 2017 price tag on the ballot was approximately $3.1 million.

“It wasn’t anything fancy,” Fee said.

District Activities Director Greg Garmen agrees that the 2017 proposal was a “good plan,” with the location so close to CHS ideal logistically, not just for football games and track and field meets, but for practices and physical education classes. A new turf field can cost anywhere from $200,000 to $500,000 depending on the vendor, style of turf and scope of the project. Typically, turf replacement is necessary every 12 to 15 years. Garmen said an outdoor turf field “would get a lot of use.”

“In this climate, (turf) is the only way to go, after some of these falls we’ve had,” committee and school board member Tim Dufault added. (The Pirates and Golden Eagles in recent fall seasons have had to play some “home” games in Grand Forks because of saturated, muddy conditions at Ed Widseth Field. In fall 2019, the Pirates played out their home schedule at soaked, muddy Ed Widseth Field, while the Golden Eagles played their final three home games at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.)

It’s hard to know at this stage what an updated football and track and field complex project proposal on CHS grounds would cost today. In 2017, one of the three ballot questions defeated by district voters involved the construction at CHS of a second gymnasium and music/multi-purpose room. The project also tied into the ballot question related to the football field and track complex, in that it included expanded locker room space and a concession stand and public restrooms to be used by those attending football games and track and field meets. In an updated plan, public restrooms and concessions would have to be accounted for somehow.

One certainty, however, is that any updated project is going to cost significantly more than the CHS tennis complex did.

Coming up with a plan

Whether it’s simply more positivity in the air, a favorable response to Olson in his early tenure as superintendent, or better communication with district voters leading up to the two successful ballot initiatives in November 2019 – it could be a combination of all three – it’s hard not to take note of the massive turnaround in voter response compared to April 2017. Not only did district voters approve last November the operating levy extension with 1,035 yes votes to 335 against, they approved the construction of a bus garage almost $500,000 cheaper than the 2017 project proposal with 998 yes votes to 423 votes against.

Obviously encouraged by the dramatic turnaround in voter sentiment in November 2019, Olson said it might be worth looking into a financial package that involves the district putting in some dollars from its undesignated fund, while also looking at ways to maximize the district’s ability to leverage various funding sources from the state. Add some type of potential participation from the city, the superintendent envisioned, and maybe the remaining gap that would need to be financed would be deemed palatable by district voters.

But he doesn’t want to get ahead of himself.

“(Wednesday evening’s planning session) was a very early conversation that is going to be the starting point for many conversations amongst ourselves, our stakeholders, our partners and our district,” Olson said. “It seems like we know our situation, and we need to work toward finding a solution that’s best for everyone we serve.”