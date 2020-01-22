Week is marked by various events and activities, but also by promotions of kindness

The Crookston Chamber & Visitor’s Bureau, in partnership with other local agencies and organizations, will celebrate “It’s a Beautiful Week in the Neighborhood” Jan. 26-31 with various events, activities, and promotions of positivity. The week’s theme revolves around kindness and the color red.

The Chamber encourages businesses to participate by decorating their windows with red to signify that “kindness matters.”

The Villa St. Vincent is already on board with its “Kindness Wall.” Catch someone being kind and you can place their name and a message on the wall. Polk County Public health will be sharing information on kindness and well-being, and the Chamber will be handing out red shopping bags to retailers to be used during the week.

Here’s a rundown of what’s on tap:

• Sunday, Jan. 26: Begin the week by doing one kind gesture for someone.

• Monday, Jan. 27: The Crookston Downtown Development Partnership photo contest continues. Post a picture of your favorite downtown building to their Facebook page with a few words of why you enjoy the building. All entries will have their chance at winning Chamber Bucks. A drawing will be held on Jan. 31. Storytime at the Crookston Public Library, 6 to 7:30 p.m., will join in the kindness theme and those who attend can also enjoy storytime with Mr. Rogers, aka Pastor Bill Humiston. Episodes of Mr. Rogers Neighborhood will be live-streamed.

• Tuesday, Jan. 28: It’s “Text, Email, Phone or Handshake Day.” Let someone know how much you appreciate them., whether it’s an employee, friend, neighbor, supervisor, partner, child, teacher, law enforcement, business owner, postal carrier, city worker, city council member, county commissioner, etc.

• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Shop local and shop late. Several retailers will kindly be open until 7 p.m. offering various specials and deals. Warm up by the fire in Downtown Square from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Roast marshmallows, listen to music, and have a cup of hot chocolate.

• Thursday, Jan. 30: Dine local. Invite someone out to dine at one of Crookston’s eating establishments.

• Friday, Jan. 31: It’s “Wear Red Day.” Show your love for kindness by wearing red. Post your pictures to the Chamber Facebook page for your chance to receive a “swag” item featuring the Chamber’s new logo. A drawing will be held on Monday, Feb. 3. The UMN Crookston snow sculpture will also be revealed. The winner of the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership photo entry contest will also be announced. UMN Crookston staff will be in the elementary schools reading and presenting on kindness.