Inaugural board was appointed in 2019

Six new student members from area high schools were appointed to the Polk County Youth Advisory Board at this week’s County Commissioner’s meeting. Aubree Swenby of Fertile-Beltrami, Kallie Hand of Win-E-Mac, Jaime Carlin of Fosston, Ella Weber of Crookston, and Kasumi Lee and Dawson McDonald of East Grand Forks join the nine other students who were appointed in 2019, the board’s inaugural year. The new members will serve through December 31, 2021.

Youth Advisory Board supervisors and Polk County Public Health employees, Sarah Reese and Kirsten Fagerlund, addressed the commissioners and spoke of some of the highlights of the last year with the inaugural members.

“We have a few current board members with us today who would like to introduce themselves and give some of their highlights from the last year,” Reese brought forward to the commissioners. “They’ve had some mighty accomplishments. They’ve learned parliamentary procedure, had some opportunities for leadership as well as personal leadership for strength findings, can be a messenger for their peers and have helped change the way we do some things because of their knowledge.”

Current youth advisory board member Kolton Crocker, a junior at Win-E-Mac, told the commissioners a highlight for him was when they met at the Polk County Fair in Fertile and put up no smoking signs. Teagan Paulson, also of Win-E-Mac, said their trip to the Northwestern Mental Health Center was a highlight for him. Maia Bowman of East Grand Forks said a walk through a normal appointment at the Polk County Public Health office was something that stood out for her and Caidyn Johnson of Fertile, who also accompanied PCPH staff to a public health conference, said his first experience with “parli” (parliamentary procedure) was his top highlight.

“We’ve talked sexual health, talked tobacco and vaping, talked about the role of public health and its partners, talked mental health and mental health well being,” Reese continued. “We’re thankful for the students who have shared their expertise and for the different schools, too.”

Fagerlund noted they were also thankful for the commissioners for the appointments of “young people” and for “keeping that full circle of thinking.”

The inaugural Polk County Youth Advisory Board members, who will serve through the end of 2020, are Eliza Meyer and Audrey Harbott of Crookston, Caidyn Johnson and Autumn Patterson of Fertile-Beltrami, Maia Bowman of East Grand Forks, Samuel Modeen of Sacred Heart, Kolton Crocker and Teagan Paulson of Win-E-Mac, and Naomi Swanson of Fosston.