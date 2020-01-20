For the past several years the United Community Action Partnership (UCAP) has hosted a free tax clinic in Redwood County. A clinic is being held again this year, and it is available to the public.

“This is the seventh year we have had one in Redwood County", said Sarah Cater, who serves as a self sufficiency case manager for UCAP.

According to statistics gathered by UCAP, there were 178 federal returns filed as part of the Redwood County tax clinic, and the total amount of money that was refunded was $217,827.

The average refund in Redwood County that year as part of the tax clinic was $1,210.

Cater and Lori O’Leary, who also serves as a self sufficiency case manager for UCAP, said the tax clinic program is really making a difference for people. However, they also recognize that hosting a free tax clinic is not something they can do on their own.

Volunteers are currently being sought to help with the tax clinic events that are coming up soon in Redwood County. Yes, being a volunteer for this program is very rewarding.

Just ask Barb Johnson of Clements who has been serving in a volunteer role for the tax clinic for the past few years.

“I love numbers,” said Johnson who serves as a preparer during the tax clinic.

Johnson said she had performed a similar task when she was living in the cities.

Johnson added just knowing she is helping others is very rewarding for her.

O’Leary added one does not need to have a lot of math experience to help, adding the work is pretty easy and UCAP guides the volunteers through the process.

While people like Johnson serve as preparers for the free tax clinic that is not the only volunteer opportunity. There is also a need for people to greet those who come and to ensure people have all of the documentation they need for their appointment.

A volunteer training is going to be held Jan. 25 at the UCAP office in Redwood Falls. The training is from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. that day.

Those who are interested are encouraged to contact UCAP.

People who are served are those with low incomes, and those who are seniors or have special needs are also welcome. One may contact UCAP now to make an appointment. Individuals with income less than $40,000 and families with income lass than $60,000 qualify for the free tax clinic.

The clinics start Jan. 27 and will be held each Monday through April 13.

Learn more at unitedcapmn.org.