Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 608 students to its President's List and 623 students to its Dean's List for the 2019 Fall Semester.

Students on the President's List completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester, and earned a grade point average of 4.0.

Students on the Dean's List completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester, and earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99.

Area students named to the M State President's List and Dean's List are:

• Hannah Thompson, Crookston, MN - Dean’s List



VCSU

Valley City State University in Valley City, North Dakota, has released its Dean’s Honor Roll for fall semester 2019.

The Dean’s Honor Roll recognizes students who completed 12 semester hours or more of VCSU classes for which grade points were earned with a grade point average of at least 3.50.

Congrats to Olivia Moody Davidson, Crookston.