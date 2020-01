One features taco-in-a-bag, the other loaded potato bar

Two fundraisers will be held soon at Crookston High School before and during Pirate girls’ basketball games. Both will be based on a free-will donation.

The first is a 2020 CHS Prom fundraiser and will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23 in the CHS Commons from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be taco-in-a-bag and root-beer floats.

The second is a Crookston Lions Potato Bar Tailgate on Thursday, Jan. 30, also from 5 to 8 p.m.