The local unit of the Crookston American Legion Auxiliary will again sponsor two girls to attend the Minnesota Girls State Session at Bethel University, St Paul from June 14-20, 2020. Girls who are currently high school juniors are eligible to be a candidate to attend.

If you are interested or would like more information please contact the Crookston High School Guidance office or the American Legion Girls State Chairperson Margee Keller at 218-349-4566 or email her at margeekeller@hotmail.com.

The deadline to apply is March 15, 2020.



SCHOLARSHIPS

The following American Legion Auxiliary scholarship applications are now available at the Crookston High School Guidance Office or Margee Keller, local Scholarship Chairperson. Area school students eligible for some also. See deadlines below:

• Local Auxiliary Scholarship – Deadline Mar 15,2020

• Dept of MN Scholarship – Deadline Mar 5, 2020

• Junior Member Scholarship – Deadline Mar 1, 2020

• Past Presidents Parley Health Care Scholarship – Deadline Mar 15, 2020

• Scholarship for Non-Traditional Student – Deadline Mar 1, 2020

• Spirit of Youth Scholarship – Deadline Mar 1, 2020

• Children of Warriors – Deadline Mar 1, 2020

For those requiring signatures of the local president – please contact Sharon Lanctot at 218-289-7358.

These scholarships are being offered by the state and local level of the Crookston American Legion Auxiliary. Should you have any questions, please contact Margee Keller at 218-349-4566 or margeekeller@hotmail.com.