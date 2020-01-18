The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is advising no travel on the following southwest Minnesota state highway segments.

Roads are completely snow and ice covered. Blowing and drifting snow, reduced visibility and icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions.

No Travel Advisories remain in effect for the following segments:

• Highway 71 – Willmar to the southern Redwood County border (near Sanborn)

• Highway 4 – Cosmos to Fairfax

• Highway 7 – Clara City to Cosmos

·• Highway 212 – Olivia to Hector

• Highway 19 – Morton to Fairfax

No Travel Advisories are now in effect on the following segments:

• Highway 40 – The northbound junction of Highway 29 to Willmar

• Highway 67 – Redwood Falls to Morgan

• Highway 68 – Wabasso to Morgan

Plows in southwest Minnesota will be off the road between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The advisories will remain in effect overnight and the roads reassessed in the morning.

No Travel Advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of intermittent white out conditions; and, some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments, such as salt or sand, are not effective. Motorists are advised to not travel in these areas until conditions improve.

The public can view winter road conditions from plow cameras available through the www.511mn.org Web site. Please note that not all plows have cameras.

Road conditions on major highways can also be viewed through the Road Weather Information System (RWIS), which is also part of 511. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest/.