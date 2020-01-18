The dance competition at New Ulm Cathedral on Thursday night, Jan. 9, qualified as a Tomahawk Conference title meet, with all four teams members of the conference.

The dance competition at New Ulm Cathedral on Thursday night, Jan. 9, qualified as a Tomahawk Conference title meet, with all four teams members of the conference. This smaller meet is a favorite of the Sleepy Eye Spirit in Motion team as it brings in more local fans and is against teams they are better suited to compete against. The other teams in the meet were GFW and Wabasso.

The home team, the New Ulm Cathedral Sonics, have years of successful experience. They called their meet “Dancing in Wonderland” and danced to the songs “Teaparty” in Jazz and “Queen of Hearts” for Kick.

Spirit in Motion danced to “Don’t Give Up on Me” in Jazz and “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” in Kick. They finished second, behind the Sonics, in both categories and were very happy with their performance.

Coach Lauren Hoffmann said a minor injury at the end of practice Wednesday, resulted in the girls adjusting a part of one of their routines.

“The girls were able to pull together as a team and take home second place in both High Kick and Jazz,” said Hoffmann. “The girls shined through on what team was all about when they hit the dance floor.”

Hoffmann said they loved seeing all the familiar faces in the stands and hope to see them again at their next competition — hosted by GFW, in Fairfax, Saturday, Jan. 25.