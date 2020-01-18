The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is advising no travel on the following southwest Minnesota state highways segments. Roads are completely snow and ice covered. Blowing snow, reduced visibility and icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions.

• Highway 71 – Willmar to the southern Redwood County border

• Highway 4 – Cosmos to Fairfax

• Highway 7 – Clara City to Cosmos

• Highway 212 – Olivia to Hector

• Highway 19 – Morton to Fairfax

No travel advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel, there are reports of intermittent white out conditions and some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments, such as salt or sand, are not effective.

Motorists are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve.

The public can view winter road conditions from plow cameras available through the www.511mn.org Web site. Please note that not all plows have cameras. Road conditions on major highways can also be viewed through the Road Weather Information System (RWIS), which is also part of 511.

Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest/.

