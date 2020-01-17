Grant from the Minnesota DNR to UMN Crookston is making all kinds of hunting and outdoors outreach events possible.

The University of Minnesota Crookston hosted a free fly fishing workshop Thursday evening in the campus Wellness Center.

The workshop delved into the fundamentals of fly fishing, and participants also had an opportunity to make their own fly to take home and learn to cast.

UMN Crookston received approximately $30,000 in grant money from the Minnesota DNR for angler and hunter recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) training. The fly-fishing workshop and previous events focused on fishing, deer hunting and waterfowl hunting are all aimed at addressing concerns over declines in hunting and angling participation.

UMN Crookston’s Outreach and Engagement Office is partnering with the Crookston Gun Club and the UMN Crookston Trap Shooting Club to recruit, deliver and educate audiences in northwest Minnesota.

To learn more, contact Michelle Christopherson at mchristo@umn.edu or 281.8369. https://www.umcr3outdoors.com/