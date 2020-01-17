3 to 7 inches of snow expected, and a lot of wind.

A weather system that appears to pack a one-two punch – with the second punch the worst – is making its way Crookston and the surrounding region, and the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Grand Forks has issued two alerts.

First up, a winter weather advisory is in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday. At that time, a blizzard warning takes effect and as of now is set to remain in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Crookston is on the eastern edge of the blizzard warning boundary. in eastern Polk County and all the way to Duluth, a winter storm warning is in effect.

During the winter weather advisory period, 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected to fall, and there could be a light glaze of ice as well. The wind has picked up in Crookston and a light snow is starting to fall and its blowing around. For the rest of Friday, winds are expected to gust as high as 45 miles per hour.

As for the blizzard warning, 1 to 3 inches of additional snow is expected to fall on Saturday, and it will be blown around by wind gusts that could reach 50 mph.

The storm is coming up from the south, where many schools have already let out and the events and activities calendar has been significantly impacted. Crookston schools will be dismissing students at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Obviously, travel is going to hazardous, especially in open areas, with limited visibility and possible white-out conditions, as well as blowing and drifting snow.