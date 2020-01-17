POLK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY 2020 CALENDAR FEATURING HISTORIC PLACES AND SITES IS NOW ON SALE AT THE CROOKSTON CHAMBER, FISHER C-STORE AND CROOKSTON FLORAL FOR $15. ORDER ONE BY CALLING 281-1038.



THE DOWNTOWN CROOKSTON DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP IS CURRENTLY ACCEPTING REQUESTS FOR PROPOSAL FOR A SELF-CONTRACTED DELIVERY DRIVER FOR THE LUNCH HOUR DURING A TRIAL THAT WILL RUN THROUGH MAY 2020. THE TRIAL PERIOD WILL CONSIST OF DELIVERING FOOD TO LOCAL BUSINESSES FROM PARTICIPATING DOWNTOWN RESTAURANTS. IF YOU’RE INTERESTED, PLEASE CONTACT SHIRLEY IVERSON AT 280-2854 OR EMAIL SHIRLEY.IVERSON@GMAIL.COM







Friday, January 17



CHS Girls Hockey will face Bemidji at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.



Crookston VFW Post 1902 will have Bar BINGO at 6 p.m. every Friday and at 1 p.m. every Saturday.



Crookston Eagles On Friday, they’ll have Bar Bingo and meat raffles plus the kitchen will serve from 5:30-7:30 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. and a dinner of either potato dumplings or walleye from 6-7 p.m.





Saturday, January 18



Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Snowshoe Lacing Workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rydell NWR visitor center near Erskine. Learn how to lace your own pair of Ojibwa-style snowshoes. Pre-registration is required and class size is limited to 12 participants. The deadline for registration is Jan. 3. For more info, call Lynda Knutsen at 218-689-4320 or email lynda_knutsen@fws.gov.



Two Eighty Six Sno Series Round 3 Snowmobile Races will begin with races at 1 p.m. in Central Park. Register online at 286snoseries.com or register at the track on the day of the race. They’ll also hold races on Sunday with racing starting at 10 a.m.



Hope Church of Fertile Movie Fundraiser will be held at 7 p.m. at Hope Church in Fertile and they’ll show “Overcomer.” Free will donations will support Hope mission trips this spring to Guatemala and Kenya, Africa. There will be popcorn, snacks and childcare provided.





Monday, January 20



Polk County Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on MLK Jr. Day. Normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, Jan. 21.



Garbage Collection for Monday, Jan. 20 (MLK Jr. Holiday) will be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Tuesday’s garbage collection will remain the same.



City Hall will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of the MLK Jr. Day Holiday.



Crookston Lions Club will meet at 12 p.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant. Note the location change.



Catholic Daughters Court Bishop Schenk #2010 will have a meal at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m. at Summerfield Apartments at 423 Woodland Avenue. New members are welcome. Call Mary Dahl at (262) 744-2319 or Kathy Shulstad at (218) 456-2506 for more info.



Crookston Eagles On Monday, they’ll have $6 burger baskets from 5:30-7 p.m. and a Smear tournament at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, they’ll have an Aerie meeting at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, they’ll have swing dance lessons from 6-9 p.m. and an Auxiliary meeting at 7 p.m. On Friday, they’ll have Bar Bingo, meat raffles and the kitchen will serve food from 5:30-7:30 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. and Taco Night from 6-7 p.m. with takeout available, plus they’ll host the AgArama dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.





Tuesday, January 21



CHEDA will meet at 7 a.m. at Valley Tech Park.



Crookston Park Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall in the conference room.



CHS One Act Play “The Remarkable Susan: The Trial of Susan B. Anthony - 100th Anniversary” will be presented at 7 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium. They will accept a freewill offering.



Crookston Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the conference room.



CHS Girls Basketball will face Ada-Borup at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.



CHS Boys Hockey will face Kittson Central at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.



American Legion Post #20 BINGO will be held at 7 p.m. at the Crookston VFW Post 1902 every Tuesday.





Wednesday, January 22



Crookston VFW Post 1902 January Appetizers will be offered from 1-7 p.m. at the VFW. On Jan. 22 they’ll have Appetizer Meatballs, and Jan. 29 they’ll have Beef Veg Soup. Free will offerings will be accepted to go towards club improvements.



Golden Link Senior Center On Jan. 22 they’ll have a free movie “Judy” at 1:30 p.m. with free popcorn and drinks. On Jan. 26 they’ll have a Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a free will donation for pancakes and sausages, or sausage gravy on a biscuit. Every Friday in January they’ll have coffee and rolls at 9 a.m. Every second and fourth Thursdays they’ll have Foot Care Clinics and appointments can be made by calling 281-3072. Every third Thursday they’ll have free blood pressure checks at 11:30 a.m. Every Monday and Friday from 2-3 p.m. they’ll have exercise classes where you can sit, stand or dance.



Sunrise Center Farewell Party will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Center. Enjoy fellowship of past staff, families and friends, reminisce over photos and enjoy sweet treats.



Crookston Rotary Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Irishman’s Shanty. Please note the time and location change.



Crookston Library January Events On Wed. Jan. 22 they’ll have a Silent Library Challenge for adults only from 6-8 p.m. How quiet can you be? Complete crazy and hilarious challenges while trying to be as quiet as possible. On Tues. Jan. 28 they’ll have Spinecrackers Book Club from 6:30-8 p.m. for adults only. They’ll discuss “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng.





Thursday, January 23



Crookston Kiwanis Club will meet at 7 a.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant.



Car Seat Check-Up Events with Safe Kids of Grand Forks and Altru Health System will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. at Brost Chevrolet in Crookston. Other 2020 dates include April 23, July 23 and October 22.



CHS Prom Fundraiser will be serving from 5-8 p.m. with taco in a bag and rootbeer floats for a freewill offering.



CHS Girls Basketball will face Perham at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Friday, January 24



Gala For Girls will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Crookston Armory. Tickets are on sale now at Polk County Public Health.



UMC Women’s Basketball will face University of Mary at 5:30 p.m. at Lysaker Gym.



CHS Girls Hockey will face Morris-Benson Storm at 7 p.m. at the CSC.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face University of Mary at 7:30 p.m. at Lysaker Gym.





Saturday, January 25



CHS Girls Hockey will face Prairie Centre at 2 p.m. at the CSC.



UMC Women’s Basketball will face Minot State University at 3:30 p.m. at Lysaker Gym.



Humane Society of Polk County will hold their Annual Meeting at 4 p.m. at the Humane Society at 720 E. Robert Street.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face Minot State University at 5:30 p.m. at Lysaker Gym.





Sunday, January 26



Cathedral School Pancake Breakfast will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in the Cathedral dining room.



“It’s A Beautiful Week In Our Neighborhood” Activities will be held January 26-31 with the Crookston Chamber spearheading the event with theme “kindness” and the color “red” all week long. PCPH will share information on kindness and wellbeing, Tim Madigan will be submitting a letter on community kindness efforts, Villa will have a “kindness” wall, Chamber will hand out red shopping bags to retailers to use, DCDP is hosting a photo contest for their Facebook page with the chance to win Chamber bucks, Storytime at the Library on Monday from 6-7:30 p.m., participating local retailers will stay open late on Wednesday, Jan. 29 until 7 p.m., there will be a fire at the Downtown Square on Jan. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m. with marshmallow roasting, music and hot chocolate, and Friday, Jan. 31 will be “Wear Red Day” with a chance to win a Chamber swag item if you post your pictures to the Chamber Facebook page.





Monday, January 27



UMC Open Ride Night will be held from 5-7 p.m. at UTOC Arena.



City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers. Ways & Means Committee will meet immediately following.





Tuesday, January 28



RiverView Health Luncheon ‘Living with Dementia’ will be held at 12 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at RiverView. Dr. Jennifer Johnson of Hospice of the RRV will present. Call 281-9745 to pre-register, which is required. A boxed lunch is also available for $3.



RiverView Free Prevention Type 2 Diabetes Classes will be held from 12-1 p.m. with Coach Kelsey Billing and Respiratory Therapist Leah Hendricks. The yearlong program with weekly one-hour meetings from 12-1 p.m. on Tuesdays through June 23 then they’ll have biweekly meetings through December 8. Each session will include discussion and education on a variety of topics including nutrition and activity to help prevent Type 2 Diabetes. To register or for more info, call 281-9259.



CHS Girls Basketball will face Roseau at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Wednesday, January 29



Artist Talk with Megan Beck will be held from 5:30-6 p.m. at UMC in the Prairie Lounge. Some content may not be suitable for all viewers.





Thursday, January 30



Lions Potato Bar Tailgate will be serving from 5-8 p.m. at CHS with a freewill offering accepted.



CHS Girls Basketball will face East Grand Forks at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Friday, January 31



RiverView Recovery Center Behavioral Health, Ethics in Leadership Workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the RiverView Home Care Building at 721 S. Minnesota St. The cost to participate in the workshop is $49 with 6.5 continuing education units offered for social workers and licensed alcohol and drug counselors. Learning materials, snacks and coffee will be provided. Lunch will be on your own from 12-1 p.m. For more info or to register, call 281-9511.



UMC Women’s Basketball will face SW MN State University at 5:30 p.m. at Lysaker Gym.



CHS Boys Basketball will face Warroad at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.



CHS Boys Hockey will face Park Rapids Area at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face SW MN State University at 7:30 p.m. at Lysaker Gym.





Saturday, February 1



UMC Women’s Basketball will face U of S.D. Sioux Falls at 3:30 p.m. at Lysaker Gym.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face U of S.D. Sioux Falls at 5:30 p.m. at Lysaker Gym.



Cathedral School Mardi Gras Fundraiser will be held at the Crookston Eagles Club and tickets are available through Cathedral School families or at the school office (call 281-1835.) The night includes a sit-down meal, games and live/silent auctions. They’re also selling $50 raffle tickets for a chance to win $1,000 cash and other cash prizes.





Thursday, February 6



Crookston Library February Events: On Thurs. Feb. 6 they’ll have a blood pressure clinic from 1-4 p.m. The clinic is facilitated by PCPH and is free of charge. On Sat. Feb. 8 they’ll have “Game On” for all ages from 2-4 p.m. Play games and feel free to bring a game to share. On Wed. Feb. 12 they’ll have Senior LinkAge Line Workshop from 2-3 p.m. Hear what LinkAge offers including health insurance counseling, prescription coverage assistance, transportation, housing, etc. The workshop is free and open to all. On Tues. Feb. 18 they’ll have a Genealogy class from 6-7 p.m. with an intro to ancestry library. On Tues. Feb. 25 they’ll have Spinecrackers Book Club for adults only from 6:30-8 p.m. where they’ll discuss “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn. On Thurs. Feb. 27 they’ll have another Genealogy class from 2-3 p.m. with an intro to ancestry.



CHS Boys Basketball will face Thief River Falls at 6 p.m. at CHS.



CHS Girls Basketball will face Thief River Falls at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Friday, February 7



Ice Buster Daze: Indoor Ice Fishing Tournament fundraiser for Ox Cart Days will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the VFW Post 1902 upstairs. There will be a meal, kids area with games, prizes and indoor tournament. Tickets available soon.



CHS Boys Hockey will face Lake of the Woods at 6 p.m. at the CSC.





Saturday, February 8



Ice Buster Daze 2020 will begin with a breakfast at the Crookston Masonic Lodge on Robert Street from 7-11 a.m. followed by the ice fishing tournament on the Red Lake River at Central Park from 1-4 p.m. The meal and prizes will be held at the VFW Post 1902 upstairs after the tournament. Tickets available soon.



CHS Boys Hockey will face International Falls at 3 p.m at the CSC.





Tuesday, February 11



CHS Boys Basketball will face BGMR at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Wed, February 12



CHS Band and Choir Large Group Contest will be held in the CHS Auditorium at a time to be announced.





Thursday, February 13



CHS Boys Hockey will face Roseau at 6 p.m. at the CSC.





Monday, February 17



CHS Boys Basketball will face Barnesville at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Tuesday, February 18



CHS Girls Basketball will face Stephen-Argyle Central at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Thursday, February 20



CHS Boys Basketball will face Roseau at 7 p.m. at CHS.





Friday, February 21



CHS Wrestling will host the Section Tournament at CHS with the time to be determined. The tournament will continue on to Saturday, Feb. 22.



UMC Women’s Basketball will face U of M Duluth at 5:30 p.m. at Lysaker Gym.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face U of M Duluth at 7:30 p.m. at Lysaker Gym.





Monday, February 24



CHS All District Band Concert will be held at 7 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.





Tuesday, February 25



3rd Annual Crookston Wedding Expo will begin at 5 p.m. at Crookston Eagles. Brides, grooms, parents, friends, and loved ones are invited to the one-stop shop for businesses in Crookston to complete what you need for your wedding. Admission is free and brides/grooms can register for gift packages donated by the vendors.





Friday, February 28



CHS Boys Basketball will face Ada-Borup at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Saturday, February 29



CHS Varsity and JV Speech Meet will be held at 10 a.m. at CHS. They’ll have a workshop day.





Monday, March 23



March Musical Madness Concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. at HIghland Elementary School.





Friday, April 17



Villa St. Vincent 2020 Fashion Flash will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Crookston National Guard Armory. Area businesses will showcase their merchandise plus you can shop with friends and enjoy food.





Monday, April 20



CHS Choir Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.





Saturday, April 25



CHS Prom 2020 will begin at 5 p.m. in the CHS Commons.





Monday, April 27



CHS Triple A Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. in the CHS Commons and Auditorium.





Monday, May 4



CHS Orchestra Spring Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.





Monday, August 17



Ox Cart Days 2020 will be held August 17-23 throughout Crookston. Save the date and view the preliminary schedule at www.crookstonoxcartdays.com.