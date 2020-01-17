North Country Food Bank is moving its headquarters to East Grand Forks.

With North Country Food Bank moving its headquarters from Crookston to East Grand Forks, a popular volunteer/service opportunity for Crookston organizations is coming to an end.

Thursday, members of the Crookston High School Leo Club volunteered in the warehouse and filled 240 boxes with food.

"We will miss this project," said CHS Leo Club advisor/youth services director Linda Morgan, adding that club members typically volunteer at NCFB four times per month.