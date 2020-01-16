Tristan Sundquist, a sixth grader at Highland Elementary School in Mrs. Sele's class, won the Crookston School District Spelling Bee Wednesday afternoon with winning word, "pamphlet."

There were only three rounds before the bee was down to two spellers. Sundquist was the only one in the championship round.

Other spelling bee participants were fifth-graders Mykayla Garcia, Gunner Stewart, Juan Ramirez and Alex Zammert, sixth-graders Bailee Klinnert, Gunnar Groven, Tristan Sundquist, and Emma LaPlante, seventh-graders Grace Smith, Naomi Johnson and Kaylee Clauson, and eighth-graders Leila Bautista, Nathan Johanneck and Jackson Reese.