Winter storm watch in effect for Crookston and the region from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon.

Crookston and a wide swath of eastern North Dakota and northwestern and northern Minnesota is staring down another significant winter storm Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service forecast office in Grand Forks has issued a winter storm watch from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. The alert will likely be upgraded to a winter storm warning as the weather system gets closer and its path is more specifically defined, and there’s always a chance it could be downgraded to a winter weather advisory.

The Crookston area is only expected to receive 2 to 4 inches of snow from the system, but it will be blown around by winds that will begin from the southwest on Friday but on Saturday will shift to the northwest. Gusts could top 45 miles per hour, which will lead to blowing and drifting snow, reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions.

When the system arrives, the temperature could be around 40 degrees warmer than it is now, with a high temperature on Friday of around 23 degrees. The high on Saturday is expected to be around 8 degrees, with a Sunday morning low of around 8 below.