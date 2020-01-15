A new year. A fresh start. It’s time to take control of your health with preventative measures to help you stay out of the doctor’s office and on the path to optimal health. It’s time to sign up for RiverView Health’s free lifestyle change program, Prevent Type 2 Diabetes.

The program is open to the public and offered to anyone at risk of developing diabetes or who have been diagnosed with prediabetes – a condition that occurs when blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

New classes will be starting on Tuesday, Jan. 28th from noon to 1 pm at RiverView Health, 323 S. Minnesota Street, Crookston. RiverView Health Coach Kelsey Billing, RN, BSN, and RiverView Respiratory Therapist Leah Hendricks, RRT, CTTS, will lead the classes.

This is a yearlong program with weekly one-hour meetings from noon to 1 pm on Tuesdays through June 23rd, then bi-weekly meetings through Dec. 8th.

Each session will include discussion and education on a variety of topics including nutrition and activity to help prevent Type 2 diabetes, and participants will go home with helpful handouts, tips, and activities.

Eighty-six million Americans have prediabetes – that’s one out of three adults. Of those 86 million, nine out of 10 don’t even know they have it. People with prediabetes not only have a higher risk of developing diabetes but also heart disease and stroke.

You do not have to accept the fate of becoming diabetic. You can fight to reverse your path and become a champion of your own health.

Registration for the free program is required by Friday, Jan. 24th.

To register for the Type 2 Prevention classes or for more information, please call Billing at 218-281-9259.