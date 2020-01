Do you need CPR certification or recertification for your employment? Or maybe you don’t need the certification but you do want to know the steps necessary to potentially save someone’s life. No matter the reason, RiverView Health can help you fulfill your CPR needs.

Each month RiverView Health offers two CPR classes: one for those needing certification and the other for those just seeking knowledge.

RiverView’s HeartSaver CPR AED class is offered for those needing certification. The cost of the course is $45; this includes the HeartSaver CPR AED eCard and book. This class is 4 hours long with a test at the end of the session.

The other CPR class offered at RiverView monthly is the Friends and Family course for those that do not need certification. No test or card is issued for this course. Each participant receives a Friends and Family CPR book. This course is free of charge thanks to the generous support of the Crookston American Legion Post 20. The course contains basic information about what to do in life-threatening situations, and is designed for participants of all ages. This class is 4 hours long.

Class dates for 2020 are Feb. 13, March 12, April 9, May 14, June 11, July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 12, and Dec. 10. All classes begin at 6 pm the second Thursday of each month and are held in the RiverView Home Care Building at 721 S. Minnesota Street, Crookston. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call 800-743-6551 extension 9405 or 218-281-9405.

RiverView offers these classes as part of its American Heart Association (AHA) Community Training Center. Contracted Community Training Centers, like RiverView, are the only sites permitted to offer AHA courses to the public and professionals through their affiliated instructors and programs.

The American Heart Association is not responsible for any fees charged for these courses. The AHA strongly promotes knowledge and proficiency in all AHA courses and has developed instructional materials for this purpose. Use of these materials in an educational course does not represent course sponsorship by the AHA. Any fees charged for such a course, except for a portion of fees needed for AHA course materials, do not represent income to the AHA.



FREE MONTHLY TYPE 2 DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS

Each month, RiverView Health offers a Type 2 Diabetes Support Group meeting. The group meets in Meeting Room 1 of RiverView Health, 323 S. Minnesota Street, Crookston, from 5-6 pm the fourth Wednesday of every month (unless otherwise noted).

The Type 2 meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 diabetes and their family members. New members are always welcome. The following are meeting dates in 2020, as well as speakers scheduled:

• Jan. 22: Dr. Bethany Staehnke, Foot Care

• Feb. 26: Shelby Knott, Medication Issues

• March 25: Christine Loff, Tai Chi and Eating for the Seasons

• April 22: Dr. Brenda King, Resiliency

• May 27: Dr. Matt Forgit, Eye Health

• June 24: Darcey Larson, Nutrition

• July 22: Lori Cayler, Sleep

• Aug. 26: Speaker to be announced

• Sept. 23: Dr. Maneesh Kanal

• Oct. 28: Speaker to be announced

• Nov. 18 (third Wednesday of the Month): Darcey Larsen, Nutrition

• Dec. 16 (third Wednesday of the Month): Speaker to be announced

For more information, call 281-9211.