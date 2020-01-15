Corrine Mae Menking, 90, formerly of rural Maynard, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her home in Apple Valley, surrounded by family and love.

Memorial services will be held at

1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo, with the Rev. Joel Guenningsman officiating.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Corrine Mae (Knudson) Menking was born May 25, 1929, in Montevideo, to Arthur Knudson Sr. and Pearl (Olson) Knudson. She was baptized and confirmed at Saron Lutheran Church. She married her high school sweetheart, Lloyd Menking on Feb. 14, 1950. The couple made their home on a farm in rural Maynard where they raised their three children, Charles, Tamara and Tonya. They lived on their family farm for 61 years and moved to Willmar in 2012. Subsequently, in 2016, they moved to Apple Valley.

Corrine was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker and worked for many years at the Montevideo school. Throughout their seven decades of marriage, Corrine and Lloyd could often be found at one of the numerous lakes in Minnesota – fishing, playing card games and water skiing and boating. After retirement, Corrine and Lloyd enjoyed many travels and spending time with family and friends.

Corrine is survived by her husband, Lloyd; son, Charles Menking, of Mexico; daughter, Tamara (and Steven) Beckius, of Eagan; daughter, Tonya (and Randall) Larsen, of Austin, Texas; sister-in-law Geri (and Ronald) Quast, of Cheyenne, Wyo.; grandchildren. Blake Menking, Mitchell (and Becky) Haug, Lucas (and Allie) Haug, Kameron Geiger, and Karley (and Ryan) Townsend; and great-grandchild, Brooklyn Menking.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Arthur and Pearl Knudson; brothers, Arthur Jr. and Richard Knudson; and in-laws Francis and Ardis Menking.

A special thank you to Allina Hospice and Augustana Apple Valley Villas for their outstanding care and support.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.