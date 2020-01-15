Northland Community & Technical College is proud to announce the fall 2019 semester academic honors lists. Northland honors its students’ academic achievements each semester through the publication of the President's and Dean's list.

President’s List honorees must have at least 12 earned credits as of the last day of the semester and a semester grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0.

Congratulations to the following President’s List students:

• Shawn Adams, Crookston, Electronics/Tech/Automated Sys

• Loren Edevold, Crookston, Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement

• Brandon Gartner, Crookston, Computer & Network Technology

• Connor Januszewski, Crookston, Welding Technology

• Bruce Reichert, Crookston, Heating/Vent/Air Cond/Const Plumbing

• Daniel Saiz-Deleon, Crookston, Carpentry-Residential

• Ethan Solheim, Crookston, Computer & Network Technology

• Abbigail Brekken, Grand Forks, Business Transfer Pathway

• Eric Delorme, Grand Forks, Heating/Vent/Air Cond/Const Plumbing



Dean’s List honorees must have at least 12 earned credits as of the last day of the semester and a semester grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.74.

Congratulations to the following Dean’s List students:

• Hunter Baranski, Crookston, Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement

• Benjamin Kostrzewski, Crookston, Construction Plumbing

• Shaun Nelson, Crookston, Construction Plumbing

• Sarah Pahlen, Crookston, Sales Marketing & Management

• Dylan Porter, Crookston, Radiologic Technology