Submitted

Wednesday

Jan 15, 2020 at 10:44 AM


    The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2019. Students must be in degree-seeking status and maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

    • Elysa Christensen, Crookston, Art Education

    • Ava Davidson, Crookston, Psychology

    • Hannah Emanuel, Crookston, Elementary Inclusive Education

    • Alyssa Goelzer, Crookston, Photojournalism

    • Andrew Gregg, Crookston, Criminal Justice

    • Hellanna Gunstinson, Crookston, Anthropology

    • Joseph Koenig, Crookston, Physical Education/Health Education/Development Adapted Physical Education

    • Kathryn MacGregor, Crookston, Graphic Design

    • Mathia Morlan, Crookston, Economics

    • Hailey Spivey, Crookston, Speech Language/Hearing Science

    • Hannah Street, Crookston, Health & Medical Sciences