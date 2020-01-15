The Crookston Knights of Columbus held their annual free throw shooting competition on Sunday, Jan. 12 at Crookston High School.
First-place winners in each age group advanced to the district competition, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m., also at Crookston High School.
The top finishers in each age group are listed below:
AGE 9 GIRLS
1st – Makenna Peterson
2nd – Ensley Haskett
AGE 9 BOYS
1st – Breck Borowicz
2nd – Vishruth Bharykiran
AGE 10 GIRLS
1st – Peyton Hoffman
AGE 11 GIRLS
1st – Emelia Hoerner
2nd – Halle Nicholas
AGE 11 BOYS
1st – Jonah Noel
2nd – Tyler Evitts
AGE 12 GIRLS
1st – Dani Kresl
2nd – Kamryn Ringstad
AGE 13 GIRLS
1st – Autumn Flaten
AGE 13 BOYS
1st – John Everett
2nd – Latrell Rainey
AGE 14 GIRLS
1st – Kasia Wilson
2nd – Abby Borowicz
AGE 14 BOYS
1st – Ethan Evitts
2nd – Gavin Winger
