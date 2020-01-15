The Crookston Knights of Columbus held their annual free throw shooting competition on Sunday, Jan. 12 at Crookston High School.

First-place winners in each age group advanced to the district competition, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m., also at Crookston High School.

The top finishers in each age group are listed below:

AGE 9 GIRLS

1st – Makenna Peterson

2nd – Ensley Haskett



AGE 9 BOYS

1st – Breck Borowicz

2nd – Vishruth Bharykiran



AGE 10 GIRLS

1st – Peyton Hoffman



AGE 11 GIRLS

1st – Emelia Hoerner

2nd – Halle Nicholas



AGE 11 BOYS

1st – Jonah Noel

2nd – Tyler Evitts



AGE 12 GIRLS

1st – Dani Kresl

2nd – Kamryn Ringstad



AGE 13 GIRLS

1st – Autumn Flaten



AGE 13 BOYS

1st – John Everett

2nd – Latrell Rainey



AGE 14 GIRLS

1st – Kasia Wilson

2nd – Abby Borowicz



AGE 14 BOYS

1st – Ethan Evitts

2nd – Gavin Winger

