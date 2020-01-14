District 1 Minnesota State Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks), will attend the President’s signing ceremony of the U.S. China trade agreement in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, January 15. The deal encompasses reforms in the areas of agriculture, intellectual property, technology transfer, financial services, currency, and foreign exchange.

"It is a privilege to be invited to the White House for the signing of the Phase One Trade Agreement with China,” said Senator Johnson. “This historic trade deal is a massive win for the American economy and farmers across this nation. As a district that relies heavily on agriculture, this is welcome news that will increase jobs and promote future growth across our region. I want to thank President Trump and this administration for promoting strong trade agreements like this that create a fair and equal playing field for American farmers, workers, and businesses.”