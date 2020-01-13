Essentia Health is welcoming the National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI) of Minneapolis at their educational events in Fosston and McIntosh January 13-16, 2020 as well as at school lyceums that will be held in Fosston, Bagley, Win-E-Mac, Fertile and Mahnomen.

The events are free with certificates provided and are open to everyone including teenagers, parents, spiritual leaders, teachers, business owners, farmers, veterans, medical professionals, law enforcement, fire fighters, crisis workers, mental health staff, retirees, and elderly.

To register for any of the listed events, email lynae.finseth@essentiahealth.org, carrie.danielson@essentiahealth.org, call (218) 435-7660, or text (218) 280-7615.

The week’s events include:

• NAMI Presents: Assisting Those First on the Scene Dealing with Trauma and Keep Coming Back to Help - January 13, 2020 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Fosston High School Media Center with intended audience for police, EMS, ER staff, first responders, fire department, health care workers, veterans

• Meet and Greet for those First on the Scene and The CALM participants - January 13, 2020 from 6-6:30 p.m. at the Fosston High School Media Center

• NAMI Presents: CALM (Counseling in Access to Lethal Means) - January 13, 2020 from 6:30-830 p.m. at the Fosston High School Media Center with the program identifying individuals who could benefit from counseling and ways to counsel those around lethal means like guns, knives, and medications, and is intended for mental health professionals, physicians, crisis workers, law enforcement, EMT/paramedics/ER staff

• NAMI Presents: Older Adult, Retiree, How My Life Has Changed - January 14, 2020 from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Fosston High School Health classroom with intended audience for mature adults and retirees with lunch provided

• Northwestern Mental Health Center Presents: Self Care and Trauma with Trauma Specialist Chris Green - January 14, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Fosston High School Music Room with Chris giving an overview of trauma and empowerment that will assist the intended audience to walk alongside children as they go on their journey of healing and recovery with the intended audience for teachers, spiritual leaders, youth group leaders, and anyone involved with children

• NAMI Presents: Early Warning Signs for Parents - January 14, 2020 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Fosston High School Media Center with the program aimed at learning about mental health concerns and mental illness that impacts students in their success at school as parents learn things to watch for like isolation, excessive phone use and the student not acting like themselves; intended audience is for parents, teachers and youth group leaders

• NAMI Presents: Assisting Those First on the Scene, Dealing with Trauma and keep coming back to HELP - January 15, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Fosston High School Media Center intended for audiences like police, EMS, ER staff, first responders, fire department, health care workers, and veterans

• NAMI Presents: Self Care and Mindfulness for Young Adults - January 15, 2020 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Fosston High School Choir Room with a program for those working in the community, going to college or vocational tech with changing lifestyles that’s intended for those to share their successes and challenges with finding balance, and is intended for young adults with a taco-in-a-bag meal provided

• NAMI Presents: Ending the Silence for Area Youth - January 15, 2020 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Bethel Assembly in Fosston for youth who are invited to bring a friend and visit one another and have pizza, plus NAMI and Essentia Health staff would like to get to know you

• NAMI Presents: Mental Health First Aid for Adults - January 16, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Fosston High School Conference Room to learn basic first aid skills to help a person experiencing a mental health concern, lunch and certification will be provided with a class limit of 30

• Hope Lutheran Presents: Cultivating Hope - January 16, 2020 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. MDA Rural Counselor M. McKinley will review ways to deal with Stress Talk about QPR at the free event with an intended audience of friends of a farmer, farmer’s wives, plus refreshments will be provided