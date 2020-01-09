Crookston Public Schools were placed in 'soft lockdown' during Thursday morning investigation.

Crookston Police Chief Paul Biermaier told the Times Thursday that the former Crookston High School student who is believed to have posted a 'concerning video' that led to Crookston Public Schools being placed into a 'soft-lockdown' Thursday morning has been located by law enforcement in North Dakota.

Asked if the individual, a male, would potentially be facing criminal charges, Biermaier would only confirm that the investigation is "active and ongoing." Biermaier added that the investigation so far has determined that there never really was a "direct threat" made to any school. Once the video was posted, he said, "rumors got going." Someone eventually notified a parent, Biermaier said, and the parent contacted CHS.

Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday announced via the district's instant alert system that the public schools had implemented conditions of a 'soft lockdown' after a former student had posted a 'concerning video.'

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Olson announced in an updated message that the soft lockdown had ended and that the school day had returned to normal after law enforcement determined there was no threat.

Here is Olson's first message in its entirety:

"As many of you are aware we took a precautionary measure this morning and put schools in a soft-lockdown. A former student posted a concerning video that law enforcement is investigating. At this point we do not believe a direct threat to the schools exists, but as a precautionary measure we will remain in a soft-lockdown until further notice. That means classes continue as normal, we are simply keeping classroom doors closed and limiting hall passes. Extra law enforcement is at the schools."