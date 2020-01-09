The Spirit in Motion dance team competed in Edina on Saturday Jan. 4.

The Spirit in Motion dance team competed in Edina on Saturday Jan. 4. Coach Lauren Hoffmann said the team performed their best kick performance of this season.

“They were up against teams we only see at this competition, as they are all metro area teams,” said Hoffmann. “While we are significantly smaller than the rest of the teams, we did well, staying within reach of points.”

Hoffmann said Spirit in Motion did fall short due to size difference — teams of 15-plus dancers versus their five — the girls came away with 12th out of 14th for kick and 12th out of 13 for jazz.

Next up for Spirit in Motion is a mini-meet on Thursday, Jan. 9, at New Ulm Cathedral. The team hopes to see many fans in attendance at this closest-to-home meet. The other teams in this meet are GFW, NU Cathedral, and Wabasso. Competition starts at 6 p.m. Spirit in Motion will be facing side B.