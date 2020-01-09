This year's giving tops $100K; over the past five years more than $465K has been gifted.

Representatives from eight local organizations/initiatives Wednesday afternoon gathered in the Crookston High School Commons to receive the latest round of distributions from the June Shaver Endowment, which, this year, topped $100,000.

Specifically, the endowment provided $100,467 in contributions to the Crookston Care and Share, CHS Pirate Athletic Boosters, Pirate Fine Arts Boosters, CHS Healthcare Scholarship Fund, Riverview Foundation, Crookston Community Theatre, Crookston Civic Music League and CHS Drama Club.

The Drama Club will receive $4,119. The other organizations are each receiving $13,764.

Annette Hegg, trustee of the June Shaver Endowment, notes that over the past five years, the endowment has gifted more than $465,000.