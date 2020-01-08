It's part of initiative made possible by $30K DNR grant awarded to UMN Crookston

On Thursday, January 16, from 5:30 - 8 p.m., the University of Minnesota Crookston will host a fly fishing workshop. This workshop is free, however, pre-registration is recommended given that space is limited.

This workshop is open to the public, ages 12 and up.

The workshop will take place in UMN Crookston’s Wellness Center. Click on the following link to register: https://www.umcr3outdoors.com/event-details/fly-fishing-for-beginners-1

The workshop will delve into the fundamentals of fly fishing as well as giving participants a chance to make their own fly to take home and learn to cast.

The University of Minnesota Crookston received approximately $30,000 in grant money from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for angler and hunter recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) training. This workshop aims to address concerns over declines in hunting and angling participation.

UMN Crookston’s Outreach and Engagement Office will partner with the Crookston Gun Club and the UMN Crookston Trap Shooting Club to recruit, deliver and educate audiences in northwest Minnesota.

To learn more, contact Michelle Christopherson mchristo@umn.edu or 218.281.8369. https://www.umcr3outdoors.com/