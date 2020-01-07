'Meet and Greet' featured a pizza party and writing letters to the Minnesota Wild.

Crookston pirate hockey players and their mite 3 little "brothers" held their meet and greet at Crookston Sports Center, which included pizza party, getting to know one another, and with each writing a letter to the Minnesota Wild.

The mites will start taking turns being a special player at the home games, which will end in a scrimmage with their Pirate players cheering them on.

The boys players have been coming to practices they are able to attend.

The Pirate hockey brothers and sisters program is an annual tradition.

"Coach Josh Hardy and his team have been absolutely wonderful with getting this going, they are excited with all the ideas, and are looking forward to this tradition to live on," said Ashley Melsa.

She thanks Hot Box for the pizza and the mitten purchasers for the cookies, drinks, etc.

Melsa also thanks City of Crookston Parks and Recreation staff at CHS, especially Curt Anderson, for having everything ready for the meet-and-greet and checking in on everyone even when there was a busy night on the ice.