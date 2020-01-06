The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has received a report of possible phone scam going on in the area.

A female caller advised she was with Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes and was calling from phone number 218 314-7297. The phone was then given to male, who started asking victim for her name, date of birth and last four digits of her Social Security number.

When victim asked what they needed this information for, the caller hung up.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigator called the number back and the number is tied to a call board that directs calls for Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes. The call board advised they do not make calls from the number.

Citizens are advised to not give out any personal information unless you can verify the caller. If you have questions call a friend, relative or law enforcement.