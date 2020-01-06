Paige Tice, Home Care, says she feels appreciated at her job at RiverView Health every day. Obviously, her coworkers appreciate her, as well, as they recently nominated her to her recent win as Employee of the Month for October.

A Hartford, SD, native, Tice has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD. She’s worked in the Home Care Department for five years. In that time, she’s served as RN case manager, RN customized living coordinator, RN clinical coordinator and since November 2017 in her current position as RN Home Care coordinator.

Paige and husband Corey live in Fertile. Corey works for Garden Valley out of Erskine. They have a one-and-a-half-year-old named Cohen and are expecting a second baby in May. Paige and Corey enjoy the outdoors; going on a lot of fishing trips. Their most recently fishing adventure was in Canada lake trout fishing last summer. They also enjoy spending time with Cohen and their families.

“I am truly honored to be named Employee of the Month for RiverView Health,’’ Tice shared. “I enjoy working for this organization and feel appreciated every day. I am always being pushed to learn and grow in my role. I have a great team of coworkers; our recent switch to EPIC has been a big change for our department and seeing everyone come together and learn this new system has been a great experience. I enjoy being able to meet with patients and/or families to discuss home care services, letting them know that these services are available to them in what can be difficult times for them. It is so great to see the impact our staff make on these patients and I am proud to be a part of a team with them and honored that they have recognized me as an employee of the month!’’