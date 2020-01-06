A big night from junior Haley Garman helped catapult Redwood Valley to a 58-36 win over visiting MACCRAY Jan. 2 in non-conference girls basketball action.

The Wolverines (1-8) had no answer for Garman inside, as she went 15-of-21 from the floor on the way to a game-high double-double of 31 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cardinals (6-6) shot a solid 48 percent from the floor (26-of-54), outrebounded the Wolverines 37-29 and forced 12 turnovers.

MACCRAY, meanwhile, shot just 23 percent from the floor (6-of-22) and was just 8-of-16 from the charity stripe.

Hannah Schjenken finished with 11 points and three rebounds, Aubree Hicks had nine points and five boards and Payden Beran added four points and seven rebounds.

Ashtyn Altmann had two points and one rebound off the bench, and Callie Matray added two points. Alexa Steffl played well defensively and grabbed five rebounds.

In the Cards' recent battle with Willmar, Redwood Valley fell behind 27-17 at the half and couldn’t recover, falling 61-45 in round one of the Willmar Christmas tournament.

Redwood Valley shot a respectable 47 percent from the floor, hit 6-of-14 from long range and outrebounded Willmar 23-22. Willmar, however, would knock down 10 three pointers and forced 16 Redwood Valley turnovers while committing just eight.

Garman led the way with 18 points and six rebounds, and Schjenken added nine points and three boards.

Hicks chipped in with seven points and two rebounds, Leah Irlbeck had four points, Beran added four points and five rebounds and AJ Guggisberg had three points and four rebounds.

In the Cards' recent 53-51 road win at Luverne, Garman led the team with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Hicks finished with 15 points and six boards, and Schjenken had six points and five rebounds.

Beran had three points and one rebound, Steffl and Irlbeck both finished with two points, Guggisberg had three points and five boards and Kate Ahrens added one point and four rebounds.

Both teams struggled from the floor, and Redwood Valley was just 13-of-21 from the line but would get the big win.

The Cardinals are back in action Thursday (Jan. 9) at home against Springfield and will host Worthington in a Big South Conference match-up Friday (Jan. 10).