50 years ago

January 1970

• The as-yet-unnamed son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Janssen was born at 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 4, making him the first baby born at the Redwood Falls Hospital in 1970.

• The Sparrowgrove family wondered if appendicitis was contagious, with son Lyle, 18, getting his appendix removed Dec. 26 and son Leon, 10, getting his removed three days later.

• The Redwood Falls Savings and Loan association approved the purchase of a “teller terminal” computer that would link “on-line” by phone with the Federal Home Loan bank in Des Moines, Iowa.

“It will be the first computer in Redwood Falls, as far as I know,” said an association spokesman. “We’re about five years ahead of the rest of the world for a small community. ‘On-line’ is the key word.”

• J.G. Wilshire had 17 of his hogs scanned with ultrasound to determine how much back fat they had, the first use of the new ultrasound technology in the county.

• Attorney Bob Ebbesen was elected chair of a committee to study the possibility of enlarging the Redwood Falls Country Club to include more space for public meetings.

25 years ago

January 1995

• Isabella Anna, daughter of Dale and Amy MacArthur of Marshall, was born at 6:15 a.m., making her the first baby of 1995 born at the Redwood Falls Hospital.

• Sara Triplett was sworn in as the mayor of Redwood Falls.

• David Geis of rural Sanborn was chosen as Redwood County’s Conservation Farmer of the Year.

• According to the Minnesota Department of Health, between Jan. 1, 1990 and Dec. 31, 1994, only two cases of AIDS were diagnosed in Redwood and Renville counties.

• Volunteers with fire hoses spent several days covering the ground of the outdoor hockey rink with layers of ice.

10 years ago

January 2010

• The Redwood Falls Police Department gave out a total of six tickets for illegal parking in a handicapped zone in 2009.

• Retired attorney Bob Ebbesen admitted he wasn’t as afraid of nuclear war as he had been. The fallout shelter Ebbesen built into his home in 1965 had been turned into a rec room. Ebbesen admitted he still headed straight there whenever the tornado siren went off, however.

• The city formally divested itself of the shelterhouse, scoreboards and unused sheds of the old outdoor hockey rink where the new water treatment plant was being constructed.