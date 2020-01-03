Associated Press

Friday

Jan 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM


Authorities say he ran a red light with a passenger in vehicle.

Authorities say an Uber driver in North Dakota is suspected of driving drunk with a passenger on New Year's Eve. 

The state patrol says a trooper pulled over 45-year-old Mark Kellah for allegedly running a red light. The trooper says he later found an open container in the car. 

Authorities say  Kellah's  blood-alcohol level was far beyond the legal limit. He's been booked into the Cass County Jail and it's unknown whether he has an attorney yet. 

KFGO-AMreports that Kellah's passenger was given a safe drive home. 