Authorities say she had more than 100 rounds in her carry-on bag.

Agents from the Transportation Security Administration stopped a North Dakota woman who was about to board a flight with a loaded handgun and more than 100 rounds of ammunition in her carry-on bag on Thursday, Bismarck police said.

The 58-year-old woman from Hurdsfield was trying to board a Delta Air Lines flight when she was stopped at the Bismarck airport around 5:30 a.m., Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said. The handgun, along with three magazines full of ammunition and an additional 100 rounds, were in a padded nylon case that was the same color as the inside of the carry-on bag, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

The woman told authorities she did not see the case carrying the gun and ammo as she packed her bag. The woman was not arrested and was allowed to board the plane. The gun and ammo were turned over to an acquaintance of the woman., Gardiner said.