He lost control on icy road.

An 81-year-old man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Thursday in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that at approximately 8:40 a.m. Jan. 2, Ordean Thompson, 81, was northbound in a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox on Polk County Highway 22 at the intersection of Polk County Highway 64 when he lost control on the ice-covered roadway, entered the southbound lane and struck a 2018 Subaru driven by Lynne Olson, 46, of Oslo. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Thompson was transported by Altru Ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with serious injuries. Olson was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital.

The investigation continues.

Also assisting at the scene were the East Grand Forks Fire Department, Oslo First Responders, and Minnesota State Patrol.