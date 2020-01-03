Hockey doesn't take a vacation!

The Eagles’ boys hockey team played three games in a holiday tournament in Fergus Falls over the weekend, Dec. 26, 27 and 28. They came out with a win, a tie, and a loss.

Eagles 6 Fergus Falls 0

The Eagles enjoyed a big win in game one of their tournament play, going 6-0 against the Otters of Fergus Falls on the day after Christmas. The lop-sided victory didn’t come without the Otters putting up a fight. Eagles goalie Joey Gag made 32 saves, while the Eagles’ offense scored twice in each period.

Eagles 3 Detroit Lakes 3

On Friday, the Eagles scored one in each period, keeping up with Detroit Lakes who scored all three of their goals in the second period. The tournament format did not allow for overtime.

West Fargo 8 Eagles 6

Saturday’s game, against West Fargo, was a loss for the Eagles, but they kept it close, at behind 3-2 after two periods. The Eagles tied it up twice in the third, but West Fargo scored the final two goals of the game for the win.

The Eagles boys have a pair of road games — they played in Luverne on Jan. 2 and go to Redwood Valley on Jan. 7. The boys are back home, against Marshall, on Jan. 9.