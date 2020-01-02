It was a dominating performance by the Redwood Valley boys basketball team over the weekend (Dec. 27-28), as the Cardinals rolled to the annual HomeTown Bank holiday tournament title.

The Cardinals (7-3) made it four victories in their past five outings with 64-29 thumping of Sibley East Friday night in the semifinals and taking down previously unbeaten Parkers Prairie (6-1) in the championship game 76-55.

In their opening round match-up with Sibley East, the Cards shook off a slow start to lead comfortably at the half 33-13. They would outscore the Wolverines 31-16 in the second half, holding their opponents to just 25 percent shooting (12-of-48) and a 1-of-15 clip from long range.

The Cardinals – who forced 22 turnovers and had 16 steals – shot 44 percent (27-of-60) and were 7-of-24 from distance.

Carson Woodford led the way for the Cards with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Drew Lundeen knocked down a trio of three-point shots to finish with nine points, Alex Lang added nine points and four boards and Carter Guetter had eight points and six rebounds.

Bryant Haas chipped in with six points and four rebounds, Connor Josephson had six points and two rebounds, Carter Johnson had three points and four boards, Jordan Mertens added two points, Easton Quast had two points and Tate Goodthunder had two points.

In the championship match the Cardinals hooked up with former Redwood Valley great Mike Felt who had guided his Parkers Prairie squad to a 6-0 mark – including a 98-67 win over Benson Friday night – heading into the contest.

The Panthers had won every game by 14 or more points heading into their match-up with the Cardinals, but they had no answer for the hometown team.

Redwood Valley worked the ball around effectively and used its speed and athleticism to create plenty of fast break points, as they raced out to a 16-point halftime lead, eventually taking a 37-23 lead into the break.

In the second half, they would keep they heat on and would outscore the Panthers 39-32 to claim a 76-55 victory.

The Cardinals shot nearly 46 percent from the floor compared to 36 percent for the Panthers, outrebounded the Panthers 44-29 and were 11-of-13 from the charity stripe.

Guetter had a big game, finishing with 22 points (10-of-11 from the floor) and adding 10 rebounds and three assists. Haas also played well, scoring 22 points, grabbing six rebounds, five steals and three assists.

Lang had 12 points, six rebounds and a steal, Woodford added nine points, nine rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots and Josephson had six points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Brock Farasyn knocked down a three, and Zack Paulsen-Reck had two points, three steals and two boards.

Alex Koep led the Panthers with 16 points and four boards, and Josh Heiling had 12 points and five rebounds.