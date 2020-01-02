Upset business owners reach out to Times after having to dig out Thursday morning.

The City of Crookston will be removing snow from the north and south streets again Thursday night (January 2) after a snowblower broke down Wednesday night. Some upset downtown business owners reached out to the Times after they arrived Thursday morning to find the snow they had already made piles of had been spread out causing parking to be difficult at their store fronts.

Crookston True Value Hardware’s Dean and Sheryl Adams told the Times they had spent two days making piles of snow for the city to remove and then were left with a “mess.”

“There were three-foot drifts in front of the businesses on our street,” Sheryl told the Times Thursday morning. “How does this help the businesses?”

Dean Adams said he had to go get his skid steer and clean up for the third day in a row.

“I spent two hours moving snow on Sunday and now I have to do it again,” Dean added.

Shawn Rezac of Wonderful Life Foods also voiced concerns saying he had to shovel through the drift so his customers could get to his business Thursday morning, but added that he was grateful for neighbor Dean Adams for helping move snow out from in front of his business as well as his own.

The Times reached out to Public Works Director Pat Kelly and this was his response:

“Our snowblower broke down this morning about 4 or 5 a.m. and we couldn’t move the snow from the middle of the streets so we had to move it to the side,” said Kelly in a phone call. “We’re planning on going out tonight and the snowblower is fixed and ready to go.”

Downtown snow removal for the north and south streets will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday night/Friday morning (January 3) barring unforeseen heavy snowfall or other emergency, said the city in a media release. Vehicles on these streets will be towed if not moved.