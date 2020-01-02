The Polk County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Altru Ambulance, East Grand Forks Fire Department and Oslo first responders responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 64 and County Road 22 Thursday morning at approximately 8:40 a.m. after a vehicle lost control on the ice-covered roadway and struck another vehicle in the opposite lane.

Upon arrival, deputies observed that a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Ordean Thompson, 81, was traveling north bound on County Road 22 when it lost control on the ice-covered roadway, entered the south bound lane and struck a 2018 Subaru driven by Lynne Olson, 46, of Oslo, who was south bound on County Road 22.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and Thompson was transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with serious injuries.

Olson was treated and released at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.