Minnesota’s minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation beginning Jan. 1, 2020, to $10 an hour for large employers and $8.15 an hour for other state minimum wages.

As of Jan. 1, 2020:

• Large employers must pay at least $10 an hour when the employer’s annual gross revenues are $500,000 or more.

• Small employers must pay at least $8.15 an hour when the employer’s annual gross revenues are less than $500,000.