Skating or fishing - Sleepy Eye loves ice!

The Parks Department recently got the ice established on the ice rink near the pool. On this warm day — Friday, Dec. 27 — conditions were not perfect, but these kids enjoyed being outside on the ice anyway. (Below) On the same mild day, fishermen ventured onto the ice of Sleepy Eye Lake by foot. A good cold snap is sure to bring a multitude of fishing houses to the lake.