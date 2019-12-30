Patient Access Representative Katelyn Bolz is known for greeting patients with a warm, friendly smile. Now, after being awarded the September Employee of the Month honor, she’s got even more to smile about.

Bolz, a Fergus Falls, MN, native, has worked at RiverView for four years. She and husband Mike and daughters, Lexy (16) and Jordyn (11) live in Erskine. In her free time, she likes to go camping with family and spend time at the lake.

Of her Employee of the Month honor, Bolz said: “I just would like to thank everyone who nominated me for all the kind words. I truly love every aspect of my job from the moment I walk through the door. I am so happy I was given the chance to be a part of RiverView. RiverView is an amazing team to be a part of!’’