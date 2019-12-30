David Mueller, Kelly Erickson, Erik Bakke, Scott Knutson, Curt Knutson and Bill Hejl among the newly appointed

David Mueller was elected Chairman of the Board at American Crystal Sugar Company’s December 5 Board Reorganization meeting following the cooperative’s annual meeting. Mueller previously served as the Board’s Vice Chairman for two years. He was elected as a director representing the Hillsboro Factory District in 2009 and farms sugarbeets near Cummings, ND. He serves on the boards of United Sugars Corporation, Midwest Agri-Commodities, ProGold, LLC, and American Sugarbeet Growers Association. He previously served on the Executive Committee of the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Association Board.

At the same meeting, Kelly Erickson, was elected Vice Chairman of the Board. He joined American Crystal’s Board in 2012 representing the Drayton Factory District. He farms sugarbeets near Hallock, Minn. He has served as president of the American Sugarbeet Growers Association and as president of the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Association. He also served as president of the Kennedy Farmers Elevator Cooperative, and as a board member of the Kittson County Hospital.

Two newly elected directors joined American Crystal’s Board at the meeting.

Representing the Moorhead Factory District is Erik Bakke. Bakke farms sugarbeets near Ulen, Minnesota. He served 12 years on the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Association Moorhead Factory District Board and Executive Committee. He also served on the American Sugarbeet Growers Association board.

Representing the Crookston Factory District is Scott Knutson. Knutson raises sugarbeet near Fisher, Minnesota. He served on the Fisher Co-op Fuel and Hardware board, the Eldred Farmers Elevator board and the Andover Township board. He also operates KB Manufacturing which specializes in agriculture related electronics.

Two directors also exited American Crystal Board after reaching their term limits of four consecutive three year terms.

Curt Knutson, former Chairman and Vice Chairman, exited the Board. He represented the Crookston Factory District since 2007 and farms near Fisher, Minnesota. He served as Chairman of the Midwest Agri-Commodities, United Sugars Corporation, and ProGold, LLC boards. He also served on the Fisher School Board, the Minnesota Barley Council, and was Captain of the Polk County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse. He currently serves as Training Officer for the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse and is on the Board of the Red River Valley Shows.

Bill Hejl, a director since 2007, also exited the Board. He represented the Moorhead Factory District and farms near Amenia, North Dakota.

He previously served on the board of ProGold, LLC and as President of the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Association and President of the World Association of Beet and Cane Growers.

Hejl currently serves as a director of the American Sugarbeet Growers Association. He is Chairman of the Rush River Water Resource District Board and serves on the Hospice of the Red River Valley Board.