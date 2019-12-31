Crookston Ox Cart Days is excited to share their 2020 summer festival headliner will be rock band “Snake Oil” on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Snake Oil portrays rock bands such as KISS, Def Leppard, Queen, Ozzy Osbourne, Bon Jovi, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper, Van Halen, Twisted Sister, Poison, AC/DC, Journey, The Scorpions, and more.

The 2020 headliner is brought to you by Crookston True Value Hardware and production will be provided by HB Sound & Light.

“Snake Oil’s musical cast not only look like the rock stars they portray, but they use their own natural voices to perfectly impersonate the singing and speaking voices and stage mannerisms of these rock icons,” says Howard Pitch Entertainment, Snake Oil’s agent.

“Warp back to a time with the lost art and attitude of real 80s rock. The kind of costumed and propped rock show that filled and shook the arenas and stadiums of the world; The Hair Rock, Melodic Rock, and Classic Rock you love, fueled by energy, fun and sprinkled in humor, these guys are good, real good.”

Ox Cart Days’ 2020 festival preliminary schedule is already available at crookstonoxcartdays.com and new events will be announced periodically in early 2020.

To learn more about Snake Oil, visit snakeoilrock.com or howardpitchentertainment.com/snake-oil.